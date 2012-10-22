UPDATE 2-SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
HONG KONG Oct 22 U.S. private equity investor FLAG Capital has agreed to buy Squadron Capital Advisors Ltd, a private investment firm controlled by the founder of Duty Free Shopping outlets Robert W. Miller, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The deal value was not immediately known but one source said that an official announcement detailing the transaction was imminent.
The deal is expected to be the first acquisition of a fund of funds in Asia's private equity industry. Fund of funds pool capital to invest in selected private equity and hedge funds on behalf of other investors.
FLAG Capital, Wei and Squadron did not comment immediately.
The sources could not be named as the deal was still not public.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.