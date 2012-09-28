Sept 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service late
on Thursday said it revised its ratings outlooks to stable from
negative on Flagstaff, Arizona's general obligation bonds and
certificates of participation, n ot ing the city may not need to
tap its reserves much.
In addition, the rating agency affirmed its AA long-term
ratings and underlying rating on the city's GO bonds and
AA-minus rating on its COPs.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that management has
properly managed its budget and is thus unlikely to rely on
significant drawdowns on its general fund reserves to fund the
city's operations," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alda
Mostofi."