BRIEF-Thomson Reuters to acquire Clarient and Avox
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
(Follows alerts)
* Flagstar to sell 22 branches in Indiana
* Deal at 7 percent premium on deposits held
* To add to First Financial earnings from 2013
* Deal expected to close by Q4
Aug 16 Regional bank Flagstar Bancorp Inc said it will sell 22 branches in Indiana to First Financial Bancorp at a 7 percent premium on deposits held at these branches.
Late last month, Flagstar sold 27 Atlanta branches to PNC Financial Services Group Inc for $42 million, as the loss-making bank looks to shore up its finances and focus more on Michigan and New England regions.
Based on the $327.9 million of consumer and commercial deposits held as of June 30, the First Financial deal works out to a one-time gain of around $23 million, Flagstar said in a statement.
First Financial will also acquire Flagstar's government and municipal deposits of $197.9 million.
First Financial will pay net book value on all real estate and personal assets of the branches and will assume the existing leases on 14 of these.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based First Financial said the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, will add to earnings from 2013 onwards.
Shares of Flagstar closed down 4 percent at nearly 63 cents on The New York Stock Exchange. First Financial closed up 1 percent at $15.20 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing By Anil D'Silva)
Feb 6 Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the latest U.S. retailer to do so amid increased competitive pressure facing the sector.
Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.