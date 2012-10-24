Oct 23 Flagstar Bancorp said it swung to
a third-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as loan sale
income rose 57 percent and mortgage originations increased 16
percent.
The Troy, Michigan-based lender posted net income of $79.7
million, or $1.36 per share, from a loss of $14.2 million, or 26
cents a share, a year earlier.
Provisions for loan losses rose 6.3 percent to $305 million.
The company reported a gain of $334.4 million on loan sale
income, up from $212.7 million a year earlier.
Flagstar, which is one of the first lenders to go to trial
over claims that it misrepresented loans pooled into
mortgage-backed offerings, said originated mortgage loans in the
quarter went up to $14.5 billion, from $12.5 billion a year
earlier.
The midwestern regional bank was sued in 2011 by bond
insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd, which had guaranteed $900
million of securities and was on the hook to pay investors when
the investment plummeted in value in the housing market
meltdown.