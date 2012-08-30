BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
Aug 30 Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd said it will buy Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings for about $600 million in cash and stock.
Validus will pay $8.43 per Flagstone share, a 19 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close. Flagstone shareholders will receive $2 in cash and 0.1935 Validus shares for each share they tender in the offering.
The deal comes aftr Validus unsuccessfully tried to buy Transatlantic Holdings last year. Transatlantic's board, which had repeatedly rebuffed Validus, accepted a $3.4 billion stock-and-cash deal from property and casualty insurer Alleghany Corp.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.