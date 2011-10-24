* To divest Lloyds Segment, Islands Heritage unit

* To focus on property and property catastrophe business

* Retains Evercore Partners and Aon Benfield as advisers

* Sees Q3 losses of $35 million from catastrophe (Follows alerts)

Oct 24Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings said it will sell its Lloyds and Islands Heritage units as part of a plan to focus on its property and property catastrophe businesses.

The Bermuda-based company's Lloyds segment includes the business generated for Lloyd's Syndicate 1861 by Marlborough Underwriting Agency, which was acquired by Flagstone from Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) in 2008.

The company expects the sale to lower its gross written premium by about $300 million per year and said its Lloyd's segment was likely to report a third-quarter loss of $10 million.

The sale of the two units is expected by the end of the first quarter and the company has retained Evercore Partners and Aon Benfield Securities to look into the divestiture.

The company also said catastrophes in the first half of the year will hurt its third quarter by about $35 million.

"2011 continues to be one of the most active years in terms of catastrophic loss events in history," CEO David Brown said in a statement. "While these events have continued to impact our industry, Flagstone's overall capital levels remain stable and we expect to benefit from a hardening rate environment."

Shares of the company, which has shed about 33 percent year-to-date, closed at $8.43 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)