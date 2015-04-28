LONDON, April 28 Navinder Sarao, the British
trader accused of helping provoke the 2010 Wall Street "flash
crash", is due to appear in a London court on Wednesday after
failing to raise the bail needed to secure his release from
custody, a court official said.
Sarao, 36, who traded from his parents' modest home in west
London, has been charged by the U.S. Justice Department with
wire fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation over a
period of several years but told a hearing last week he would
fight extradition.
He was granted bail provided he produced a surety of just
over 5 million pounds and met other conditions, but an official
at London's Westminster Magistrates' court said on Tuesday he
had been unable to raise the cash and would return for a "lack
of surety hearing".
"If they haven't paid they come back every week," the
official said. "He's not paid as yet."
