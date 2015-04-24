* Futex HQ based in Woking, suburb outside London
* "Flash crash" suspect Sarao said to have worked there
* Prop trading often yields little money to start with
* Firms charge traders fees for use of office
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
WOKING, Britain, April 24 The British trader
accused of sparking market chaos in 2010 cut his teeth in a drab
building in a sleepy suburb that highlights how "day traders"
dreaming of glory have to first tackle grim offices, zero
glamour and high risks.
The building is home to Futex, one of several so-called
"trading farms" in the UK that give training, office space and
equipment to people prepared to make short-term trades, mostly
within a day, with their own money in the hope of being hired or
sponsored for a cut of their profits.
According to former Futex trader Simon Maelzer and comments
on social media by other Futex employees, Navinder Singh Sarao -
who has been accused by U.S. authorities of contributing to the
May 2010 "flash crash" in Wall Street - was there during the
2008 financial crisis, though the exact dates are unclear.
"(Sarao) sat in a separate part of the company, away from
the rowdy bunch," said Maelzer, who worked at Futex for a few
months in 2008. "He created his own space on the trading floor.
I always noticed this guy, who was completely 'in the zone'."
Maelzer, now a global macro strategist for research firm
MacroVigilance.com, said that while Futex was a good company,
those who joined were in for a hard ride at the start.
"The Futex set-up was tough for beginners and many would get
despondent and give up, although this is typical of the futures
market in general. I didn't even get a salary at all," he said.
The Futex traders - mainly men aged 25 to 35 - would make
the daily commuter grind from London to Woking, around 23 miles
(37 km) to the south west, bringing their own laptops and
software programmes, and then take on the markets in the spartan
Futex office, said Maelzer.
Futex would provide them with office space, desks, terminals
carrying market data and phonelines and would take on the most
successful ones, such as Sarao, help to fund them and share in
their profits.
For Jonathan Roy - whose first interview was at Futex after
leaving Liverpool University - the fact that he had to go to
Woking, an archetypal commuter town far from the glamour of the
capital, was slightly offputting.
"It's a bit of a trek just to get down there."
HIGH FEES
One Futex trader described Sarao in a March YouTube clip
this year as a 'legend', and an online petition was underway by
other traders to block Sarao's extradition to the United States.
"He's a legend in our firm, I'd say. During the financial
crisis, this guy had, for want of a better word, balls. He just
used to get into big positions. He saw the risk, he saw the
reward and he took on the trades," Futex trader Miltos Savvidis
said in the YouTube clip.
The few, casually dressed traders outside the Futex office
in Woking this week said they had been told not to comment on
the situation concerning Sarao, who is opposing extradition to
the United States.
A Futex employee who responded to the doorbell said the firm
had no comment to make and Savvidis did not respond to requests
sent via Futex for further comment. There is no suggestion of
any wrongdoing by Sarao while he was at the firm.
Roy decided against Futex and went to trade his own money -
known as 'prop trading' - at Schneider Trading Associates in
London instead.
Roy said that while he gained invaluable financial markets
experience at Schneider Trading, it was very difficult to make
money to start off with due to high fees for the use of the desk
and commission fees on executing trades. Roy is now a partner at
London-based firm Charles Hanover Investments.
"It's quite brutal to start with. We had 30 people to start
with, but it was soon whittled down to about 9."
Those in the industry said that one of the challenging
aspects about Futex, Schneider Trading Associates and peers such
as Amplify Trading were the fees for training courses and use of
the office.
Richard Edwards, who worked at various top investment banks
including Lehman Brothers before setting up his own research
firm HED Capital, said 9 out of 10 prop traders would lose
money, but they all persisted in the hope of being the one who
made it big.
"It's a heroic activity because you're betting so much which
helps the market thanks to the extra liquidity. Most of them
will lose out but those who make it stand to make millions."
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and Philippa Fletcher)