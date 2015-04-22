LONDON, April 22 Trader Navinder Singh Sarao, arrested in Britain and wanted in the United States over his alleged role in the May 2010 U.S. market "flash crash," will face a full extradition hearing in August, District Judge Quentin Purdy said on Wednesday.

Sarao was making his first court appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Stephen Addison)