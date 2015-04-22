(Adds details on Credit Suisse agreement)
By Michael Holden, Tom Polansek and Karl Plume
LONDON/CHICAGO, April 22 A British trader
accused by U.S. authorities of market manipulation that
contributed to the May 2010 Wall Street "flash crash" was
granted bail by a London court on Wednesday, after saying he
opposed extradition to the United States for a trial.
Navinder Singh Sarao, 36, will remain jailed in London for
at least one night after bail was set at 5 million pounds ($7.5
million), along with other conditions.
Sarao's bail hearing was his first appearance since the U.S.
Justice Department on Tuesday said it charged him with wire
fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation over a period
of several years.
Sarao is accused of using an automated program to "spoof"
markets by generating large sell orders that pushed down prices.
He then canceled those trades and bought the contracts at the
lower prices, reaping a roughly $40 million profit on his
trading, U.S. authorities said.
The flash crash saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly
plunge more than 1,000 points on May 6, 2010, temporarily wiping
out nearly $1 trillion in market value.
In its complaint, the Department of Justice said that his
activities "contributed to the order book imbalance" that was a
factor in the flash crash.
The case marks the first time U.S. regulators have alleged
that illegal activities played a role in the crash. Sarao was
first contacted in 2009 by regulators who questioned his trading
activity, but the "spoofing" he engaged in continued until
recently, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission. Sarao had been a member of the CME Group,
where he traded stock futures, since May 2008.
The head of the CFTC said on Wednesday that it took nearly
five years to charge Sarao because of the size and complexity of
U.S. financial markets.
"These are huge markets," Chairman Tim Massad said at an
industry conference in Chicago. "There's a lot going on."
"We will do everything in our power to pursue those who
attempt to engage in fraud or manipulation in our markets," he
said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery at a
conference in Chicago.
Credit Suisse UK had a security agreement with Nav
Sarao Futures, Sarao's company, the first confirmation of an
external institution providing financing to Nav Sarao.
SARAO'S 'DRAMATIC' 24 HOURS
Sarao appeared calm in his first appearance at Westminster
Magistrates' Court. Wearing a yellow sweatshirt and white
tracksuit bottoms, Sarao spoke quietly to confirm his name,
address and date of birth.
In addition to his bail, his closest relatives must produce
50,000 pounds, and he is restricted in his movements, a London
judge said.
His bail conditions include wearing an electronic tag,
complying with a night-time curfew at his home in Hounslow, west
London, carrying a mobile phone at all times to answer calls
from police and reporting to Hounslow police station three times
a week.
"I suspect the last 24 hours have been somewhat dramatic for
you," District Judge Quentin Purdy told Sarao at the end of the
hearing. "But you now know the U.S. seeks your extradition on
very serious charges."
Sarao will have no access to the Internet for any purpose.
His passport and those of both his parents will be taken away
and kept by police, and Sarao is not allowed to leave England or
Wales for any purpose. He was warned he would face a fine or
prison if he breached his bail conditions.
His lawyer declined to answer questions from reporters about
his response to the U.S. allegations.
The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for May 26,
with a full extradition hearing to follow on Aug. 18 and 19.
"This has come as a bolt from the blue for Mr. Sarao," his
lawyer Joel Smith told the court.
The court heard that Sarao had 100,000 pounds in various
betting accounts and another 5 million in a personal trading
account of which 4.7 million pounds was a loan.
The family's neighbors in Hounslow said they had never seen
any outward sign of unusual wealth, and the court hearing did
not shed any light on the existence or whereabouts of such a
large amount.
Aaron Watkins, representing the U.S. judicial authorities at
the London hearing, said that side of the investigation was
"being actively followed up."
Sarao was arrested at the home he shares with his parents, a
modest suburban house under the flight path of nearby Heathrow
airport.
Smith told the court Sarao was born and raised in Britain
and had attended Brunel University in London. He had worked for
banks before becoming an independent trader.
Watkins told the court Sarao had worked as a trader from his
home operating primarily through a company he set to trade
futures using commercially available software. This allowed
traders to communicate with markets and place multiple orders
almost simultaneously.
"On numerous occasions ... Mr Sarao is alleged to have
spoofed the market," he said.
Watkins also said that Sarao had been asked to stop by U.S.
authorities but continued his activities, knowing they were
wrong.
