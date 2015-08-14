LONDON Aug 14 Navinder Sarao, the London-based
trader wanted in the United States for his alleged role in the
2010 Wall Street "flash crash", is set to be freed on bail on
Friday after his conditions were modified, one of his lawyers
said.
Sarao was arrested by British police on a U.S. extradition
warrant in April after being charged with wire fraud,
commodities fraud and market manipulation by the U.S. Justice
Department.
Lawyer Russell Nicholson said Westminster Magistrates Court
had removed a condition to pay 5 million pounds, without
objection from the United States, and following that decision
Sarao would be released from custody.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon;
editing by Kate Holton)