LONDON May 19 The British trader accused of
helping trigger the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash" will appear
at London's High Court on Wednesday in a bid to secure his
release from custody after four weeks behind bars.
Navinder Sarao, 36, was arrested by British police on a U.S
extradition warrant on April 21 after being charged with wire
fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation by the U.S.
Justice Department. [ID:nL1N0XJ2UF}
Sarao, who has said he did nothing wrong and was just good
at his job, has been in custody since then after failing to
raise a 5 million pound ($7.6 million) bail security imposed by
London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Sarao's lawyer Richard Egan told a hearing at the
Westminster court on Tuesday his client's assets had been frozen
by the U.S. authorities and that it would be illegal for him to
try to access them.
Sarao will appeal against the court's refusal to change his
bail conditions at the High Court on Wednesday, said Egan, who
later described the current situation to reporters as
"Kafkaesque".
In the May 6, 2010 flash crash on Wall Street, about $1
trillion in market value was temporarily wiped out in a matter
of minutes before the stock exchange recovered.
