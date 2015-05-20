(Adds new quotes, details throughout)
By Michael Holden
LONDON May 20 The British trader fighting
extradition to the United States after being accused of helping
trigger the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash" faces months in
custody after London's High Court refused to remove a 5
million-pound surety bail condition.
Navinder Sarao, 36, was arrested by British police on a U.S
extradition warrant a month ago after being charged with wire
fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation by the U.S.
Justice Department.
The U.S. authorities accuse him of playing a part in the
Wall Street flash crash on May 6, 2010, in which about $1
trillion in market value was wiped out in a matter of minutes
before the stock exchange recovered.
Sarao, who has said he did nothing wrong and was just good
at his job, has been in custody for four weeks after failing to
produce 5 million pounds ($7.6 million), held in a trading
account with broker RJ O'Brien in the United States, as bail
security.
However, his attempt to have that condition removed at the
High Court failed on Wednesday.
"There's a clear flight risk," judge Ross Cranston said.
James Lewis, the lawyer for Sarao who was not in court, had
earlier said it would be both unlawful and impossible for his
client to produce the money because of a worldwide freezing
order on his assets imposed by U.S. authorities.
He argued that 50,000 pounds of life savings offered as
security by his parents and brother, who were present to hear
the application, was sufficient, and that the 5 million pound
security effectively amounted to a denial of bail.
The amount demanded exceeded the security imposed in
extradition cases involving Russian oligarchs, Lewis said,
citing the case of the late Boris Beresovsky who only had to
stump up 100,000 pounds.
The court was told Sarao, who is currently held in
Wandsworth prison in southwest London, came from a tight-knit
family and had lived in the same house with his parents all his
life.
"He doesn't even have a car," Lewis said.
The lawyer added it was "manifestly unjust" that Sarao
should stay in custody as it was "fairly certain proceedings
will not conclude this year", saying there would be arguments
that Sarao was being "used as a scapegoat for the stockmarket
crash".
Mark Summers, acting on behalf of the United States
government, said Sarao was a "quintessential flight risk" as he
faced lengthy jail terms if convicted, and had previously lied
to regulators and the stock exchange about using customised
software for his trading.
"The defendant faces trial in America on exceptionally
serious allegations," he said.
He dismissed the 50,000 pound offer as "derisory" and small
change "when considering the reality of a man who America says
is sitting on $40 million profits".
He said Sarao would need to disclose the whereabouts of $40
million of "illegal profits" or prove he had no other money
before the bail surety could be lowered.
Another Sarao lawyer, Richard Egan, told reporters after the
hearing: "We are very disappointed by this decision."
He said the court had held out the hope that if they could
prove he had no other funds available the decision could be
changed.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)