LONDON Aug 28 A London-based day-trader accused
by the United States of market manipulation that contributed to
the Wall Street "flash crash" in 2010, failed to persuade a
court on Friday to postpone his extradition hearing.
Navinder Sarao, who lives with his parents in a small house
near London's Heathrow Airport, was arrested by British police
on a U.S. extradition warrant in April after being charged with
wire fraud, commodities fraud and market manipulation by the
U.S. Justice Department.
He was freed on bail on Aug. 14 after spending four months
in prison.
On Friday , his defence lawyer James Lewis told Westminster
Magistrates Court he needed more time to obtain expert evidence
about trading and how the market worked to help address the
issue of whether Sarao had made false representations through
his trading activity.
But District Judge Quentin Purdy rejected the application,
saying he did not think expert evidence would be relevant to
what he had to decide - which was not the facts of the case but
rather whether the U.S. charges would also be offences under
English law.
The full extradition hearing remained set for Sept. 25.
The flash crash saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly
plunge more than 1,000 points on May 6, 2010, temporarily wiping
out nearly $1 trillion in market value.
Sarao, 36, is accused of using an automated programme to
"spoof" markets by generating large sell orders that pushed down
prices. He then cancelled those trades and bought the contracts
at the lower prices, reaping a roughly $40 million profit on his
trading, U.S. authorities allege.
He has denied wrongdoing, telling the Westminster court in
May: "I've not done anything wrong apart from being good at my
job."
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)