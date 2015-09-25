(Recasts after hearing postponed)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Sept 25 A decision on whether
London-based trader Navinder Sarao should be sent to the United
States to stand trial over his alleged role in causing the 2010
Wall Street "flash crash" was delayed until next year in a
British court on Friday.
Westminster Magistrates' Court postponed Sarao's extradition
hearing until Feb. 4 after the United States added new
allegations to their request for him and his senior defence
lawyer was unable to attend court due to injury.
Arrested by British police on a U.S. warrant in April, Sarao
has been indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury on 22 criminal
counts including wire fraud, commodities fraud, commodity price
manipulation and attempted price manipulation.
Lawyer Mark Summers, representing the United States at
Friday's hearing, told the court the revised extradition request
contained allegations that had been made in the grand jury
indictment.
These extended the alleged criminal activities by six months
to the start of 2009 and added factual allegations about Sarao
obtaining a customised trading programme.
Joel Smith, representing Sarao, said the trader's legal team
had only been informed of the new extradition warrant on
Thursday night.
"Mr Sarao is understandably distressed. His mental health is
fragile. It adds to the stress and strain these proceedings have
put on him," Smith told the court.
Chief Magistrate Howard Riddle said: "I share your dismay."
The court also heard that senior lawyer James Lewis, who had
been expected to speak for Sarao at the hearing, had been
injured as he left his house on Friday morning. Riddle said
Lewis had told him it was the first time in his career he had
failed to make it to court.
The case was adjourned until Oct. 22 for further preliminary
legal arguments on whether expert evidence about conduct in U.S.
markets should be admissible, ahead of the substantive
extradition next February.
Sarao, who attended the hearing in a grey suit and pink
shirt, was released on bail.
The 36-year-old, who lives and worked at his parents' modest
home near Heathrow airport, is accused of using an automated
trading program to "spoof" markets by generating large sell
orders that pushed down prices. He then cancelled those trades
and bought contracts at lower prices, prosecutors say.
The flash crash saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly
plunge more than 1,000 points on May 6, 2010, temporarily wiping
out nearly $1 trillion in market value.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)