CHICAGO, April 22 U.S. financial markets' size
and complexity were a factor in how long it took to bring
charges against a British trader accused of contributing to Wall
Street's "flash crash" nearly five years ago, the head of the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.
"Sometimes it takes a long time to put cases together," CFTC
Chairman Tim Massad said in response to questions following a
speech he delivered at a derivatives industry conference in
Chicago.
"These are huge markets," Massad said. "There's a lot going
on."
On Tuesday, the CFTC filed civil charges against Navinder
Singh Sarao who was arrested in London. His arrest followed
criminal charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department for wire
fraud, commodities fraud and manipulation.
