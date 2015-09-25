LONDON, Sept 25 The extradition hearing of
Navinder Sarao, who is wanted in the United States for alleged
market manipulation that contributed to the 2010 Wall Street
"flash crash", was postponed by a British court on Friday.
The postponement was due to the U.S. authorities adding new
allegations to their extradition request for Sarao, and to a
senior lawyer on his defence team being unable to attend court
after suffering an injury as he left his home.
Westminster Magistrates Court adjourned the case until Oct.
22 for further preliminary legal arguments, and the full
extradition hearing was put back until Feb. 4 next year. Sarao
was released on bail.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon;
editing by Stephen Addison)