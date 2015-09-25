LONDON, Sept 25 The extradition hearing of Navinder Sarao, who is wanted in the United States for alleged market manipulation that contributed to the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash", was postponed by a British court on Friday.

The postponement was due to the U.S. authorities adding new allegations to their extradition request for Sarao, and to a senior lawyer on his defence team being unable to attend court after suffering an injury as he left his home.

Westminster Magistrates Court adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for further preliminary legal arguments, and the full extradition hearing was put back until Feb. 4 next year. Sarao was released on bail. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)