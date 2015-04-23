BRIEF-IGT unit signs agreement with New Zealand Lotteries Commission
* International Game Technology Plc - unit signed agreement with New Zealand lotteries commission to provide remote game server system
CHICAGO, April 23 Brokerage R.J. O'Brien cleared trades recently for a British man accused of market manipulation that authorities say contributed to the May 2010 Wall Street flash crash, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The brokerage "had no involvement in the trading decisions" of the trader, Navinder Singh Sarao, or his company, she said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Matador's 2017 capital investment plans remain same as previously disclosed on February 22, 2017