NEW YORK, Sept 5 Still mopping up after
tropical storm Irene, Vermont and other Northeastern states
were placed under a flash flood watch on Monday as more rain
headed their way.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches for
Monday afternoon lasting through Tuesday for a vast swath of
the Northeast, including flooded areas of Vermont and parts of
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts and Connecticut down
through Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
"This is a potentially dangerous situation," the NWS said
in a statement on its website. "Areas hard hit by tropical
storm Irene last week will be susceptible to more flash
flooding given the already wet and eroded ground. It will not
take much rainfall to cause flash flooding in this situation."
The heaviest rain was expected on Monday afternoon.
"Periods of heavy rainfall to persist into Monday evening
with localized amounts of 3 inches or greater likely," the
weather service said.
"Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms containing
torrential downpours will become more numerous today and should
continue through tonight."
The areas hardest hit by Irene, including New York's Long
Island, northern New Jersey and southern and central Vermont,
were advised to be particularly wary of rising waters in rivers
and streams that proved deadly in the last storm.
"The combination of today's heavy rainfall along with the
ground being saturated from last weekend's rainfall with Irene
will increase the threat for flash flooding," the NWS said.
The region also remains on the alert for high winds, with
the remnants of Tropical Storm Lee heading northeasterly into
the Appalachians by late Tuesday and Hurricane Katia, moving
westward in the Atlantic, expected to kick up surf by midweek.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said a tornado touched down
in Amsterdam, New York, near Albany, late on Sunday, damaging
some structures but causing no serious injuries.
The governor said he called in search and rescue crews who
were already in the Albany area due to damage from Irene.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg. Editing by Peter Bohan and
Andrea Ricci)