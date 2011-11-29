* Case filed at ITC in 2010
* FlashPoint is an Apple spinoff
Nov 29 HTC Corp (2498.TW), the world's No. 5
smartphone maker, does not infringe patented technology owned
by FlashPoint Technology in making its smartphones with digital
cameras, the International Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
An ITC judge said in July that HTC did not infringe the
FlashPoint technology in making its Android and Windows
smartphones. The full commission upheld that decision.
The ITC said it terminated the investigation.
FlashPoint had also accused Nokia NOK1V.HE, Research in
Motion RIM.TO and LG Electronics (066570.KS) of infringement,
but the three companies settled. FlashPoint, a former
subsidiary of Apple (AAPL.O), is a 15-year-old patent licensing
company based in New Hampshire.
The case is one of several dozen patent complaints over
smartphones filed globally as smartphone makers battle each
other, using patents as weapons, and patent licensing companies
seek a chunk of the lucrative market.
The complaint was filed with the ITC last year.
The ITC is a popular venue for patent complaints since it
can ban the importation of infringing products from entry into
the United States.
The case is at the International Trade Commission and is
No. 337-726.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Carol Bishopric)