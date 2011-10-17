* Ideeli moves down market in search of more inventory
* Gilt, Rue La La expand into other categories
* Ideeli, FASHIONfix have merchandise made for them
* Vente Privee USA CEO sees 'bad evolution'
By Alistair Barr
Oct. 17 The flash sales business has lost some
of its flash, forcing online luxury clothing merchants such as
Gilt Groupe, Ideeli and Rue La La to radically change their
business models.
These businesses burst onto the fashion scene during the
recession to try to move a mountain of unsold clothes. Now
there is less luxury inventory and flash sales sites are
bigger. That has forced these companies to pay more or find
other ways to get their products.
It has also led to questions about whether they can turn
growth into profits.
"The original flash sales model for the U.S. exploded
during a time when there was this huge abundance of excess
inventory," said Steven Dennis, founder of SageBerry Consulting
and a former executive at retailer Neiman Marcus [NMRCUS.UL].
"There's not nearly so much of this merchandise around now."
Flash-sales websites offer steeply discounted products for
a limited time. The model was started by Vente Privee in France
a decade ago and focused on luxury apparel and accessories.
Vente Privee grew fast and profitably in Europe and that
spawned similar businesses in the United States.
Gilt, which started in 2007, is the largest flash sales
business in the United States, followed by Rue La La, HauteLook
and Ideeli, according to GreenCrest Capital analyst Anupam
Palit. None of the U.S. sites makes money, Palit said.
Soon after these companies started, the financial crisis
ravaged markets and deflated the fortunes of many newly wealthy
people. Luxury goods inventory rose to about 10 times its
normal level, said Dennis, giving companies "adequate supply,
good pricing and brands willing to talk to them."
This lasted well into 2009, allowing flash sales sites to
offer top brands at discounts of 70 percent or more, which
attracted lots of new customers.
By September 2009, Gilt had 325,000 unique monthly visitors
to its website, while HauteLook had 433,000. Ideeli had 312,000
and Rue La La had 206,000. A year later, unique visitors to
these four websites had more than doubled, according to
ComScore data. (r.reuters.com/huv44s)
While that growth was happening, retailers and
manufacturers cut production by 10 percent to 15 percent. By
early 2010, there was a lot less inventory, Dennis said.
As companies grow, they can usually reduce costs by buying
more in bulk. But as flash sales sites expand, they must get
products from a shrinking supply, which raises costs.
Their price discounts have fallen this year, partly because
companies are competing for inventory and paying higher prices,
said Greencrest's Palit.
Gilt discounts used to be 70 percent, but 40 percent to 50
percent is more common now, Palit added.
SCARCITY
Ideeli moved away from top brands to take advantage of
lower-priced items because there is more inventory.
"With high-end retail, there's only so much inventory to
work with. Scarcity is part of the high-end fashion brands'
strategy," said Chief Executive Paul Hurley. "I'm not the most
popular guy at parties in New York because all our friends are
after high-end brands. But the opportunity is much larger
elsewhere."
Gilt has branched out into travel, home decor, food, wine
and daily deals. Rue La La has expanded in a similar way.
"I keep expanding the things I can sell to the same
people," said Gilt Groupe CEO Kevin Ryan. "Customers like
shopping on Gilt, so I should offer more."
Gilt is not having problems sourcing inventory, Ryan added.
But Dennis said Gilt offers fewer top luxury brands now. "In
Gilt emails I've seen recently, there were nine brands
featured, but I'd only heard of two of them," he said.
Gilt's website on Oct. 14 featured these women's brands:
Zac Posen, Alanna Bess Jewelry, Sergio Rossi, Faconnable, Coat
Rack, Myla lingerie, La Victoire handbags and MCL by Matthew
Campbell Laurenza.
In terms of luxury brand recognition, only Zac Posen
qualified, Dennis said.
'BAD EVOLUTION'
"There's been a bad evolution in the flash sales business,"
said Mike Steib, CEO of vente-privee USA, a joint venture
between Vente Privee and American Express (AXP.N), which is
launching a flash sales site in the United States. "People are
worried about the luxury buyer going down market."
The U.S. site will offer high-end products at discounts of
60 percent to 65 percent on average, Steib said. He declined to
name what brands will be sold.
Amazon.com (AMZN.O), the world's largest Internet retailer,
launched its flash sales website MyHabit.com, in May. Saks Inc
SKS.N has a flash sales site called FASHIONfix. Nordstrom Inc
(JWN.N) bought HauteLook in February.
One way to tackle an inventory shortage is to have products
made for you. Some FASHIONfix merchandise is excess inventory,
but the site also asks vendors to make products for it from
excess material.
BeachMint, a startup run by MySpace co-Founder Josh Berman
and Diego Berdakin, is designing its own brands with help from
celebrities, then having the products manufactured.
"Getting 50 pairs of Prada shoes on discount is doable, but
getting 5000 is impossible," Berman said. "We own our own
brands, trademarks and designs and can mass produce them," he
added. "The model is more scalable."
(Reporting by Alistair Barr. Editing by Robert MacMillan)