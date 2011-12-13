(Follows alerts)
Dec 13 FleetCor Technologies Inc,
which sells fuel payment cards and services, bought AllStar
Business Solutions Ltd from fleet management company Arval Group
for about $304 million, to expand its operations in the United
Kingdom.
The company that went public last December, financed the
deal with available cash and its existing credit facilities.
FleetCor, which caters to commercial fleet and oil
companies, said it expects the deal to add to its 2012 revenue
and earnings.
AllStar's fuel cards permit fleet operators to provide
company drivers with a payment card to securely fuel their
vehicles without the need to pay with cash or personal cards.
In addition to the deal, FleetCor entered an agreement with
BNP Paribas -owned Arval, according to which UK-based
Arval will provide fuel card payment solutions to its customers
through AllStar.
Shares of FleetCor closed at $28.93 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)