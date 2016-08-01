Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Aug 1 Verizon Communications Inc said it will buy GPS vehicle tracking company Fleetmatics Group Plc for about $2.4 billion in cash.
Verizon will pay $60 per Fleetmatics share, a premium of about 40 percent to Friday's close. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.