* Shares close up 31 pct
* BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital among others
underwriting the IPO
* IPO raises $133 mln
By Neha Dimri
Oct 5 Shares of FleetMatics Group Plc
rose as much as 37 percent in their market debut as the
company's niche software business stood out in an otherwise
lackluster IPO market.
The Irish fleet management software provider had priced its
initial public offering of 7.8 million shares at the high end of
its expected price range of $15 to $17 each, raising about $133
million.
FleetMatics, whose rivals include Trimble Navigation Ltd
, offers GPS fleet tracking software to small and
medium-sized businesses that own fleets of commercial vehicles.
"It is a software services company, cloud based and a leader
in a fragmented market. They have just started to make money and
its revenue is based on subscription," said Francis Gaskins, a
partner at IPODesktop.com.
As of June 30, the company had more than 16,000 customers,
who use its software and services in 281,000 vehicles. Its
subscription revenue rose 37 percent to $58.4 million for the
six months ended June 30.
"Their market is small and medium-sized business, and the
company isn't going after the big business. I don't see any
other software company with that focus," Gaskins said.
FleetMatics, the portfolio company of Investcorp SA
, sells its products under both the FleetMatics and
SageQuest brands.
The company's strong debut comes after a string of poor
performances in the IPO market this week.
Both Apollo Global Management-backed Berry Plastics Group
Inc and theft protection services provider LifeLock
fell in their debuts, while dining and entertainment
company Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc withdrew its offering
citing a volatile market.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, RBC Capital, Stifel
Nicolaus and William Blair were the underwriters for
FleetMatics' offering.
Shares of the Dublin-based company closed up 31 percent at
$22.30 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a
high of $23.21 earlier in the day.