* NZ market strong, Australia better, other markets mixed

* One off restructure/writedown costs of NZ$66 mln

* Maintains full-year earnings guidance (Adds detail, quotes)

WELLINGTON, Feb 18 New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd, Australasia's biggest building products company, reported a 26 percent fall in first-half profit on Wednesday on restructuring costs, with strong activity in its home market expected to support full-year earnings.

Net profit after tax was NZ$114 million ($86.04 million) in the six months to Dec. 31 compared with NZ$154 million a year ago. The lower result reflected restructuring costs and asset writedowns totalling NZ$66 million.

Fletcher Building, which makes building products, laminates, roof tiles, insulation, and has a large construction division, said strong residential, commercial and infrastructure activity in New Zealand underpinned the earnings.

Home building in Australia was also stronger, but the mining slowdown there had weighed on earnings, with the United States modestly higher, while China was competitive and Europe was a struggle.

The company reaffirmed its full-year operating earnings guidance given last October of between NZ$650 million and NZ$690 million, which compared with the previous year's NZ$624 million.

"Due to the rapid deterioration in the mining and infrastructure sectors in Australia, operating earnings are expected to be towards the lower end of the guidance range," the company said in a statement.

It expected overall trading conditions to continue into the second half, but there was a risk it might have further writedowns in Australia.

Fletcher Building declared an unchanged interim dividend of 18 cents per share.

($1 = 1.3250 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Alison Williams and Susan Thomas)