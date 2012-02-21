(Adds comment, detail)

* Fletcher earnings hit by weak construction sectors

* Cuts 2011/12 profit outlook

* Eyes NZ$40-50 mln charge to restructure Laminex

WELLINGTON, Feb 22 Fletcher Building Ltd , New Zealand's largest listed company, reported a 13 percent fall in half year profit on Wednesday and cut its outlook due to sluggish construction activity in key markets.

The company's net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 was NZ$144 million ($120.51 million), compared with NZ$166 million the previous year.

Last November, the company had warned a construction slowdown had eaten into first half earnings and it expected a six month profit of around NZ$150 million.

Profits at Australasia's largest building products maker were lower than expected, stung by a pronounced decline in new home building activity in New Zealand and Australia during the six months to December.

Fletcher Building now said it expected full year profit to be between NZ$310 million and NZ$340 million, lower against its guidance last November of around NZ$359 million.

"The guidance assumes very modest increases in new housing construction in New Zealand, no improvement in Australian residential building activity," said Chief Executive Jonathan Ling in a statement.

He also forecast a gradual lift in reconstruction activity to the country's Canterbury region, which was devastated by a major earthquake a year ago.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake which struck the area in December had further set back reconstruction activity.

Ling said the company would also restructure Laminex, the world's largest laminates producer, and incur a NZ$40-50 million charge. The business has struggled due to low volumes and margin deterioration and underwent a round of restructuring in 2009.

Fletcher Building declared an interim dividend of 17 cents per share, compared with 16 cents last year.

Shares in Fletcher Building, who has interests in steel, concrete, panel products, laminates, and insulation and aluminium products, fell roughly 3.6 percent following the results.

Fletcher Building dominates the New Zealand building products market and competes in Australia with companies such as Boral Ltd. and CSR Ltd.

($1 = 1.1949 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)