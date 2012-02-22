(Adds analyst comment, detail)

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, Feb 22 Fletcher Building Ltd , New Zealand's largest listed company, reported a 13 percent fall in half-year profit after a steep decline in new home building activity in New Zealand and Australia and slow-footed U.S. and European activity.

Fletcher Building, Australasia's largest building products maker, also cut its outlook on Wednesday due to sluggish construction activity and costs in restructuring its ailing laminates division.

Profits in the six months to December were lower than expected, with Fletcher Building saying the first half had been tougher than anticipated.

It said it now expected full-year profit to fall to between NZ$310 million and NZ$340 million, against its guidance last November of around NZ$359 million.

"The guidance assumes very modest increases in new housing construction in New Zealand, no improvement in Australian residential building activity," Chief Executive Jonathan Ling said in a statement.

Ling told reporters he expected to see growth in Asian and North American divisions in the second half of the year, while conditions would remain difficult in Europe.

The company's net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 was NZ$144 million ($120.51 million), compared with NZ$166 million the previous year.

The business has struggled due to low volumes and margin deterioration, along with a strong currency, and underwent a round of restructuring in 2009.

Shares in Fletcher Building, which has interests in steel, concrete, panel products, laminates, and insulation and aluminium products, fell roughly 3.5 percent to as low as NZ$6.34 following the results, their lowest in nearly a month.

It was last trading at NZ$6.44, down 3 percent.

Fletcher declared an interim dividend of 17 cents per share, compared with 16 cents last year.

The company warned last November a construction slowdown had eaten into first-half earnings and it expected a six-month profit of around NZ$150 million.

"In some ways it was expected that they would have to downgrade their forecasts again," said Paul Harrison, portfolio manager at BT Funds Management. "The big question is whether this is the last downgrade we're going to see."

He said added that, while its concrete division rose in the first half, Fletcher's distribution and laminates and panels had suffered. Harrison said they could remain sluggish for the rest of the year due to lower demand.

"The biggest risk is a lack of recovery in those fields, which would mean they wouldn't be able to get to that forecast," Harrison said.

LAMINEX RESTRUCTURING

Ling said Fletcher would continue to restructure Laminex, the world's largest laminates producer, which would incur a NZ$40 million-50 million charge for the full year.

Fletcher Building dominates the New Zealand building products market and competes in Australia with companies such as Boral Ltd. and CSR Ltd.

Ling said he expected building conditions in New Zealand to remain challenging, while anticipating that a "modest" uplift in housing consents in the first half that would lift activity in the second half, albeit from a low base.

The company forecasts a gradual lift in reconstruction activity to New Zealand's Canterbury region, which was devastated by a major earthquake a year ago.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the area in December had further set back reconstruction activity.

Fletcher will also review its insulation businesses in New Zealand and Australia, Ling said, after the abrupt end to an Australian insulation subsidy scheme and a strong currency had "disastrous" effects on the domestic manufacturing business.

He said the review may result in additional costs to improve performance in the businesses.

($1 = 1.1949 New Zealand dollars) (Additional reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait)