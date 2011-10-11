WELLINGTON Oct 12 New Zealand's largest listed company, Fletcher Building Ltd , warned on Wednesday of a lower profit in the first half of the year because of weak construction activity.

Fletcher said in a statement it now expected the 2012 half year result to be around 10 percent lower than the NZ$166 million net earnings for the prior year.

However, for the full 2012 financial year including Crane net earnings are expected to be similar to the NZ$359 million pre-unusuals result reported in 2011.

Fletcher shares were last at NZ$7.90 on Tuesday.

(Gyles Beckford)