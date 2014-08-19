(Adds comment, details, share price)

WELLINGTON Aug 20 New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd, on Wednesday posted a smaller-than-expected rise in annual profit due to a persistently strong domestic currency, but Australasia's biggest building products firm said it would benefit from a bright outlook for the local building markets.

Net profit for the year to June 30 totaled NZ$339 million ($285.23 million), up from NZ$326 million last year. Analysts on average had forecast a net profit of about NZ$358 million.

Operating earnings excluding significant items rose 10 percent to NZ$624 million, at the lower end of company guidance for NZ$610 million-NZ$650 million.

The company's shares dipped 0.44 percent to NZ$9.05 after the results were announced.

Fletcher Building Chief Executive Officer Mark Adamson said that earnings had been tempered by a strong New Zealand dollar, which hit a post-float high against a currency basket in July, and rallied 15 percent against the Australian dollar in 2013.

"We (would have) delivered underlying growth of our business units of 15 percent had the New Zealand dollar remained stable against principally the Australian dollar," Adamson said.

He added that Fletcher earnings would have come in at the top end of its guidance range if the New Zealand dollar had not strengthened as it had over the past year.

One-off costs were incurred when the company earlier this year sold its Pacific Steel business and Hudson's, its Australian building material distribution business.

Fletcher announced a dividend of 18 cents per share from 17 cents last year, taking the total dividend for the year to 36 cents.

The company said it expected to increase its earnings over the next year, benefiting from strong construction activity in New Zealand and an improvement in Australian construction activity, which has stabilised after a bout of weakness.

Fletcher Building is the lead contractor in the earthquake rebuild programme for Christchurch, and makes a broad range of building products from steel roof tiles to timber products, which it exports to Asia, Europe and the Americas. (U.S.$1 = 1.1885 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by G Crosse)