WELLINGTON, Aug 17 New Zealand's largest listed company, Fletcher Building Ltd , posted a four percent rise in full year profit on Wednesday, and said it expected conditions to remain mixed across its key markets.

Australasia's largest building products maker said trading was steady in its Australian and Asian businesses but flat in New Zealand, and it remained on the lookout for potential acquisition targets.

"Fletcher Building continues to see good opportunities across Australia and New Zealand to further invest in new businesses, bolt-on acquisitions or through the organic growth of its existing businesses," Chief Executive Jonathan Ling said in a statement.

Fletcher Building posted a net profit for the year to June 30 of NZ$283 million ($238 million), compared with the previous year's figure of NZ$272 million, which included a charge of about NZ$29 million because of tax changes.

Adjusted for one-off items, profit was NZ$359 million, compared with a figure before one-offs of NZ$301 million last year.

A survey of 7 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast a net profit of NZ$338 million.

"Market conditions have been tougher than we anticipated at the start of the year, with no recovery evident in New Zealand, and Australia showing clear signs of having slowed in the second half," Ling said.

Unusual items totalled NZ$76 million including costs associated with February's devastating Christchurch earthquake, its takeover of Australia's Crane Group, and losses in its Australian home insulation business after a government-sponsored scheme was cut.

However the earthquake, which caused at least NZ$15 billion worth of damage to the city's business district and suburbs, is expected to underpin growth in Fletcher Building's earnings over the next five years, the main reason its shares hit a two-year high of NZ$9.53 in April.

Shares in Fletcher Building, which is the world's biggest maker of laminates and steel roof tiles, closed on Tuesday at NZ$7.73. It has gained nearly 1 percent so far this year compared with a fall of around 1 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

The company declared a final dividend of 17 cents a share, compared with 15 cents a share last year.

Earlier this year Fletcher Building completed the $775 million takeover of Australian plumbing group Crane, with Ling saying in February the size of the deal meant the company would not be seeking large-scale acquisitions in the next year or two.

In Australia, Fletcher Building's largest competitor is Boral Ltd , who will report its full year result later on Wednesday. ($1=NZ$1.19) (Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)