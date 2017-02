WELLINGTON Oct 4 Fletcher Building Ltd , New Zealand's biggest listed company, said on Tuesday the head of its infrastructure division Mark Binns is leaving to head a state-owned energy company.

It said Binns, who has been with the company since 1989, will leave to be chief executive of Meridian Energy, one of three state-owned power generator and retailers.

The government has said it plans to sell a minority stake in the company if it is re-elected in November.

(Gyles Beckford)