WELLINGTON, Oct 12 New Zealand's largest listed company, Fletcher Building Ltd , warned on Wednesday of a lower profit in the first half of the year because of weak construction activity, sending its shares sharply lower.

It said residential and commercial building markets in New Zealand and Australia were challenging resulting in lower earnings, while the expected boost from reconstruction in the earthquake hit city Christchurch was likely to be delayed.

"In New Zealand, no material improvement in trading conditions is expected in the first half of the 2012 financial year, and the timing of a sustained and meaningful recovery beyond that is uncertain," the company said in a statement.

In its other key market, Australia, the risk is activity remains at current low levels for the rest of the financial year.

It said it now expected first half year profit to fall 10 percent to around NZ$150 million ($117 million).

Fletcher Building shares slumped 11 percent to a 23-month low of NZ$7.05.

However, Fletcher Building said it expected full year earnings to be in the same range as last year's NZ$359 million pre-unusuals profit. The company's net after tax profit for the year to June 2011 was NZ$283 million.

It said a lift in New Zealand residential consents had yet to translate into business.

Fletcher Building is the world's biggest maker of laminates and steel roof tiles, with activity in both areas described as difficult and earnings weaker.

The company said it had been looking to a second half boost in earnings as the reconstruction of the country's second biggest city Christchurch, badly damaged after two devastating earthquakes, picked up.

"New Zealand Treasury expectations are that the rebuilding in Canterbury will not 'begin in earnest' until the second half of the 2012 calendar year."

It said its forecasts included the contribution of Australian plumbing group Crane, which Fletcher took over in a $775 million deal earlier this year.

