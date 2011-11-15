(Adds detail, background, quotes)

WELLINGTON Nov 16 New Zealand's largest listed building company, Fletcher Building Ltd, has shed staff and is reviewing operations to cut costs as it reaffirmed that a construction slowdown will cut profits this year.

The company said first-half profits are expected to be around 10 percent lower on a year ago at around NZ$150 million ($116 million) with a flat full-year profit around NZ$359 million.

It said the near term outlook was difficult and warned it could suffer more.

"Should construction volumes fall further, then this guidance may require to be further revised," chairman Ralph Waters told the company's annual meeting on Wednesday.

The company said it had cut staff in New Zealand and Australia and was looking at the laminates, panels and steel businesses to see where it could save money.

Activity in the core Australasian markets, the United States and Europe was weak, but Asia and China were still growing strongly.

Chief executive Jonathan Ling said the company had high fixed costs and there was only so much cutting that could be done.

"There is a natural restraint on cost reductions beyond which we must look to the cycle to bring a measure of relief," Ling told shareholders.

Waters said the sharp fall in the company's share price since it issued the original earnings warning on Oct 12 had been disappointing.

The company's shares last traded down 1.6 percent, or 10 cents, at NZ$6.30, in a flat overall market. The shares have shed 20.5 percent since the October warning compared with 2.4 percent decline in the benchmark NZX-50 index. ($1=NZ$1.29)