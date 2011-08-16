WELLINGTON Aug 17 New Zealand's largest listed company, Fletcher Building Ltd , posted a 4 percent rise in full year profit on Wednesday, and said trading in some key markets remained tough.

The building products maker posted a net profit for the year to June 30 of NZ$283 million ($238 million), compared with the previous year's figure of NZ$272 million, which included a loss of about NZ$29 million because of tax changes.

Adjusted for one-off items, profit was NZ$359 million, compared with a figure before one-offs of NZ$301 million last year.

A survey of 7 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast a net profit of NZ$338 million.

Unusual items totalled NZ$76 million including costs associated with February's devastating Christchurch earthquake, and its takeover of Australia's Crane Group.

However the earthquake, which caused at least NZ$15 billion worth of damage to the city's business district and suburbs, is expected to underpin Fletcher Building's earnings over the next five years, the main reason its shares hit a two-year high of NZ$9.53 in April.

Shares in Fletcher Building, which is the world's biggest maker of laminates and steel roof tiles, closed on Tuesday at NZ$7.73. It has gained nearly 1 percent so far this year compared with a fall of about 0.7 percent for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

The company declared a final dividend of 17 cents a share, compared with 15 cents a share last year. ($1=NZ$1.19) (Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)