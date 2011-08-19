(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 - Fletcher Building is very pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Fletcher Construction, is part of the consortium that has been awarded the contract for the Waterview connection tunnels and Great North Road interchange in Auckland. Fletcher Construction has a 32 percent share of the "Well Connected Consortium", with McConnell Dowell, Obayashi Corporation and three design companies, Beca, Parsons Brinkerhoff and Tonkin and Taylor taking the remaining 16 percent.

The project has an expected design and construction cost of approximately $1.3 billion and is expected to be completed over the next five years.

The Well Connected Consortium will form an Alliance with the New Zealand Transport Agency to deliver the project on behalf of the New Zealand Government. The selection of the preferred consortium has been through a competitive process involving a combination of price and non-price attributes and the whole selection process has taken more than a year.

The project involves two parallel tunnels under Avondale Heights that are each 13.1m in diameter and 2.4km long. The existing interchange at Waterview will be reconfigured with extra connectivity.

The scheme involves several road and pedestrian bridges as well as considerable amounts of landscaping, environmental mitigation and a number of community assets.