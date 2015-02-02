Feb 2 FLEX LNG Ltd :

* Agreement has been reached with Samsung Heavy Industries to convert propulsion system for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers

* Conversion is from DFDE to the fuel efficient 2-stroke slow speed MEGI main engines

* Expected delivery dates of vessels have been postponed from Q1 2017 to Q1 and Q2 2018