UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 FLEX LNG Ltd :
* Agreement has been reached with Samsung Heavy Industries to convert propulsion system for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers
* Conversion is from DFDE to the fuel efficient 2-stroke slow speed MEGI main engines
* Expected delivery dates of vessels have been postponed from Q1 2017 to Q1 and Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.