Sept 20 Finding work-life balance is elusive for
most advisers managing the demands of running a practice at a
traditional wealth management firm.
The constant pressure to be on call for clients, to reel in
new ones and deal with back-office demands means many advisers
typically log 60-hour weeks.
Companies that offer steady, but typically lower, pay are
one option for escape. B ut some advisers say they're making a
good living working about 30 hours a week in a traditional
setting thanks to a vigilant approach to time management and a
willingness to delegate.
Plenty of advisers say that limiting the number of hours you
are available to work isn't conducive to success in the
business.
"You need to be available when your clients need you, and
you don't know when that will be," said Ric Edelman, an adviser
whose Fairfax, Virginia-based Edelman Financial Services,
manages $8 billion in client assets. "I don't believe you can be
a successful adviser if you only work 40 hours a week."
That may depend on how you measure success. While they may
never become top producers and enjoy the company perks of that
inner circle, advisers wh o d o wnshift s ay that's an acceptable
sacrifice.
"There are a lot of great advisers out there, but there can
only be one great mom for my kids," said Ginger Ewing, an
adviser at Ameriprise Financial and a mother of six children -
including three recently adopted - who works 30 hours a week. "I
have the ability to create a business that allows me to have
that balance."
PRIORITIES
The first step to cutting hours is deciding how much time
you need for your personal life.
The most productive use of your time is talking to clients
or new prospects. Focusing on this will motivate you to delegate
other tasks to your staff, said Chuck Wachendorfer, a coach to
financial advisers and chief operating officer of the
Minneapolis-based Lennick Aberman Group, a consulting firm.
But what about the full inbox and a pile of papers to sign?
Divide the overall annual revenue you bring in by the number
of hours you work to find out r oughly how much an hour of your
time is worth. Say it's $250 an hour. The next time you spend
half an hour sorting out paperwork, ask yourself if that was
really worth $125 to you.
You could hire someone at a fraction of that rate to handle
the paperwork and spend a few minutes reviewing it for accuracy.
That kind of calculation motivated Ameriprise's Ewing, who
manages $50 million in client assets, to outsource email
management to her staff. They put red flags on emails that
require her attention and green flags on ones she might like to
see but aren't urgent. She skips emails without a flag.
You can also cut down on distractions by time blocking, said
Matt Halloran, president of Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Top
Advisor Coaching. For instance, block out specific half-hour
periods every day to check email, and other times to meet
clients or review documents.
Some big brokerages, under pressure to attract a diverse
group of advisers, are increasingly willing to create flexible
work situations.
Raymond James Financial Inc allows its advisers who
get the permission of their direct managers to work from home or
have flexible hours, said Tash Elwyn, president of Raymond James
& Associates' private client group, the company's
employee-brokerage division.
Merrill Lynch offers work-from-home programs and
part-time jobs.
Technology is also helping. Both Raymond James and Edward
Jones let advisers use mobile devices, like iPads, to make it
easier to work remotely.
ECONOMIC SACRIFICES
Before you trim your hours remind yourself: your income will
suffer.
You'll probably have to cull clients who are more work than
they're worth - which will hurt your bottom line in the short
term. And because you're delegating tasks to your staff, yo u may
sp e nd more on salaries than the typical adviser.
Guy Weinhold, an Edward Jones adviser based in Bee Cave,
Texas, said his $60 million practice could probably be about 50
percent bigger if he had worked more than 30 hours to 40 hours a
week over the last decade.
But his flexible schedule has allowed him to travel the
world watching his daughter, Ashley Weinhold, a 23-year-old
tennis pro, play in the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open
tournaments. The office is always on his mind when he's away,
but he'd rather be working remotely than watching his daughter's
career from afar, he said.
"I've kind of put growing my business as the second or third
priority, and family first," he said.