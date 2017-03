Dec 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on Flexion Therapeutics Inc's lead experimental drug to relieve osteoarthritis-related pain, allowing the company to resume mid-stage trials.

The agency had halted trials of the injectable drug, FX006, in September after one patient's knee was infected.

Flexion said it also plans to initiate a late-stage trial testing the drug early next year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)