Dec 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
lifted a clinical hold on Flexion Therapeutics Inc's
lead experimental drug to relieve osteoarthritis-related pain,
allowing the company to resume its mid-stage trial.
The agency had halted the trial of the injectable drug,
FX006, in September, after one patient developed a knee
infection.
Flexion said it had since determined through various tests
that FX006 did not cause the infection.
The drug developer said on Monday that it would immediately
resume recruitment and dosing in the mid-stage study and
announced plans to initiate a late-stage study by early next
year.
Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common forms of
arthritis in the United States and affects about 27 million
Americans. The chronic condition occurs when the cartilage that
cushions the joints breaks down.
FX006 is a long-acting steroid for patients with moderate to
severe OA pain and aims to address the limitations that current
oral and intra-articular therapies pose.
Oral treatments are associated with serious side effects and
become less effective at managing OA pain as the disease
progresses, while intra-articular therapies, or joint
injections, tend to provide pain relief that is insufficient or
inadequate in duration.
Up to Monday's close, Flexion shares had fallen more than 16
percent since the company announced the FDA's clinical hold on
Sep. 17.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Simon Jennings)