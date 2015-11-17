Nov 17 Flexjet said it ordered 20 of Aerion
Corp's AS2 supersonic business jets, which will make the private
jet travel firm the first to offer publically available
supersonic transport since the Concorde was grounded in 2003.
AS2, a three-engine jet that can carry eight to 12
passengers, is being developed by Aerion in collaboration with
Airbus Group. It is expected to make its maiden flight
in 2021 and enter service in 2023.
Flexjet, owned by Directional Aviation Capital, allows
customers to buy a 'share' in a plane rather than purchasing one
outright.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)