Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
March 17 MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 49.7 percent in their debut, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.
Jan 29 Contract electronics maker Flextronics International Ltd's quarterly profit more than tripled, helped by higher demand from its game console and smartphone customers.
Net income rose to $145.2 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $47.3 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $7.18 billion.
Singapore-based Flextronics produces the Xbox game console for Microsoft Corp and smartphones for Google Inc .
March 17 MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 49.7 percent in their debut, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of $3.21 billion.
March 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein was paid $22 million in total compensation in 2016, according to a regulatory filing. Blankfein was paid about $23 million in salary and bonuses in 2015. (http://bit.ly/2man1Ek) Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz received a total compensation of $20 million in 2016, compared with $21 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5