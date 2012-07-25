July 25 Flextronics International Ltd's quarterly profit fell as depressed PC sales lowered its revenue by 20 percent.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $128.5 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $132 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the Singapore-based electronics manufacturer fell to $6 billion. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)