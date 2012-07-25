BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 Flextronics International Ltd's quarterly profit fell as depressed PC sales lowered its revenue by 20 percent.
Net income for the first quarter fell to $128.5 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $132 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the Singapore-based electronics manufacturer fell to $6 billion. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.