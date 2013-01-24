* Sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS $0.11-$0.15 vs est $0.20

* Sees fourth-quarter revenue $5 bln-$5.3 bln vs est $5.69 bln

* Says expects almost no revenue from RIM

* Co to close factories, cut jobs

* Shares down 6 pct after the bell

Jan 24 Contract manufacturer Flextronics Inc forecast fourth-quarter results below Wall Street expectations, and said it now expects almost no revenue from key customer Research In Motion , sending its shares down 6 percent after the bell.

"The December quarter marks the last quarter where our revenues reflect meaningful business with RIM," Chief Financial Officer Paul Read said on a conference call with analysts. RIM, which contributed about $100 million in revenue in the third quarter, will now bring in almost nothing.

RIM accounted for more than 10 percent of Flextronics' net sales of $29.4 billion in fiscal 2012.

Flextronics also said it would close factories and cut jobs, and take related charges over the December and March quarters.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of between 11 cents and 15 cents per share, on revenue of $5 billion to $5.3 billion.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, on revenue of $5.69 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Flextronics' customers include Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Hewlett-Packard Co and Xerox Corp .

In the fourth quarter, the company expects to take an additional pre-tax restructuring charge of between $100 million and $125 million, which comprises employee severance and benefit costs.

Net income more than halved to $32 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $106 million or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 18 percent to $6.12 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, on revenue of $6 billion.

Flextronics shares were down about 6 percent at $6.30 after the bell. They closed at $6.72 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.