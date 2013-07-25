* 1st-qtr revenue falls 3 pct to $5.79 bln
* Company expects 2nd-qtr adjusted EPS of $0.19 to $0.22 vs
est. $0.18
* Expects 2nd-qtr revenue of $6.10 bln to $6.40 bln vs. est.
$6.11 bln
* Shares rise 4 percent in after-hours trading
July 25 Flextronics International Ltd
forecast current-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street's
estimates as the contract electronics manufacturer gets set to
benefit from the launch of customer Google Inc's new
smartphone.
Shares of the Singapore-based company, which also reported
higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue, rose as much as 4
percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Flextronics produces the Xbox game console for Microsoft
Corp as well as smartphones for Google, along with
networking gear and other electronics.
Google's Motorola division is expected to unveil its Moto X
phone on Aug. 1, the first handset Motorola has developed since
it was acquired by Google in 2011.
Microsoft's first Xbox in eight years will go on sale in the
United States in November.
Flextronics forecast adjusted earnings from continuing
operations of 19 cents to 22 cents per share for the second
quarter ending Sept. 27 on revenue of $6.10 billion to $6.40
billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 18 cents per
share on revenue of $6.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Flextronics bought the manufacturing operations of Google's
Motorola Mobility business in Tianjin, China and Jaguariuna,
Brazil earlier this year.
The deal with Motorola includes manufacturing and servicing
for Android mobile devices.
The company said its net profit fell to $59.3 million, or 9
cents per share, in the first quarter, from $128.5 million, or
19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 18 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $5.79 billion.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 9
cents per share on revenue of $5.47 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rival Sanmina-SCI Corp reported a better
than-expected third-quarter profit on Monday but said revenue
growth in the second half of the year could be hurt by slow
network spending.
Flextronics' shares closed at $8.14 on the Nasdaq.