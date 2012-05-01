UPDATE 1-Acacia Mining sees 40 percent boost from mine extension
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
May 1 Flextronics International Ltd's fourth-quarter revenue fell 6 percent but its profit rose on lower expenses.
The contract manufacturer, reported quarterly sales of $6.38 billion, down from $6.79 billion last year.
Net income rose to $156.7 million, or 22 cents a share, from $135.3 million, or 17 cents a share last year.
Flextronics shares closed at $6.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.