May 1 Flextronics International Ltd's fourth-quarter revenue fell 6 percent but its profit rose on lower expenses.

The contract manufacturer, reported quarterly sales of $6.38 billion, down from $6.79 billion last year.

Net income rose to $156.7 million, or 22 cents a share, from $135.3 million, or 17 cents a share last year.

Flextronics shares closed at $6.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)