Feb 23 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would buy privately held drugmaker Flexus Biosciences Inc for up to $1.25 billion to expand its pipeline of cancer drugs.

The deal value includes $800 million in an upfront payment and up to $450 million of milestone payments, Bristol-Myers said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)