UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY May 23 Australian travel agent Flight Travel Group Ltd warned on Monday that annual pre-tax profit may fall up to 5 percent in fiscal 2016 because of geopolitical concerns, an air fare price war and spending on "key improvement strategies".
The new forecast compares with a pre-tax profit increase of up to 8 percent for the year.
Flight Centre shares fell 7 percent in Sydney afternoon trading. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources