MIAMI May 25 A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport on Friday for rushing to the front of an American Airlines flight from Jamaica after it had landed, authorities said.

The FBI said 24-year-old Ryan Snider caused no injuries or damage to the plane and his behavior did not appear to be terrorism related.

But a statement from the agency said he was taken into federal custody and "expected to face federal charges which may include interference with a flight crew."

An initial court appearance for Snider was expected to be scheduled for Tuesday, the statement said.

A spokesman for American Airlines' parent AMR Corp said earlier that Snider appeared "disoriented" after he stood up and refused to sit as the plane taxied to its airport gate.

"We had what appeared to be a 'disoriented' male passenger who stood up at his seat in the main cabin after landing in Miami as the flight was taxiing in," AMR spokesman Tim Smith said.

"He did not obey crew member instructions to sit down and then moved toward the front of the aircraft where he was subdued," Smith said.

The Boeing Co 757 with 120 passengers was concluding a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica, to Miami.

On Tuesday, a US Airways flight was diverted after a passenger said she had a surgically-implanted device in her body and the flight was disrupted.

In a separate incident the same day, the crew on a US Airways commuter flight operated by the carrier's Piedmont subsidiary, reported a "possible flare" when the plane was approaching the Philadelphia airport.

