SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia's top travel agent Flight Centre said on Monday the grounding by Qantas Airways of its fleet was not expected to affect its earnings.

"Flight Centre was unlikely to incur significant additional expenses if flight schedules were restored relatively quickly, as now appeared likely," Managing Director Graham Turner said.

An Australian tribunal ordered Qantas Airways on Monday to put its planes back into the air, intervening in the nation's most dramatic labour dispute in a decade after the national carrier grounded its entire global fleet. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)