* Both companies decline comment

* MMK plans to expand iron ore operations in Russia

MOSCOW, Nov 22 Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), Russia's third-largest steel producer, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it could acquire Australian iron miner Flinders Mines.

The market capitalisation of Flinders is $309.6 million, according to Reuters data.

The filing said the company's board of directors discussed the matter at a meeting on Nov. 18, but did not provide any further details and the company declined further comment.

MMK is seeking to increase its iron ore mining operations in order to secure supplies and hedge against rising prices.

It has plans to develop the Prioskolsky iron ore deposit in central Russia, with a projected annual output of 25 million tonnes, enough to meet the company's requirements for more than 60 years.

Currently, it sources about 30 percent of its iron ore demand at its own mines, according to analysts.

Flinders is one of several miners active in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Its key project has a 20-year mine life and is expected to produce up to 15 million tonnes of iron ore per year.

It could begin some operations in late 2012, according to its website.

Flinders declined to comment on MMK's possible bid, but said it is carrying out a strategic review, as part of which it is in talks with various parties, but this process had not yet ended.

In the filing, MMK also said it could obtain a loan from Bank of Moscow for up to $100 million. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by David Holmes)